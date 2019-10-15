Rain Headed In

Yesterday proved to be a beautiful day across central North Carolina. With highs in the upper 70s and crystal clear skies, seasonal, pleasant conditions were the dominant feature throughout the day.Today looks to be more of the same with increasing clouds as the day progresses. As we move into the evening and overnight, an approaching cold front from the west will bring some rain into the area. Rain will be more prominent late in the night closer to morning with perhaps just some light rain or drizzle in spots during the evening hours.A stray shower could linger into the early parts of the day tomorrow, especially to the eastern extents of the state. In the afternoon, the air is expected to be notably cooler behind the front. Much of the region will see temperatures no higher than the mid-60s.High pressure will fill in behind the front leaving clear skies. Temperatures should climb a few degrees through the end of the week and into the weekend due to warming sunshine as well as southerly winds dragging warmer, more humid air into the region. This pattern will hold through the end of the week into Monday with consistently warmer air and more clouds.Eventually, sometime early next week, a cold front will, once again, drift through the region bringing with it showers and rain. While the exact timing of the front is still somewhat uncertain, there is fairly consistent agreement that, by the end of the day on Monday, rain will be present across much of the area. The strength, timing and positioning of the heaviest rain is still somewhat uncertain, but the early part of next week will see rain dominating the weather.Following the passage of this front, temperatures towards midweek are expected to fall back rather substantially as cold air intrudes into the area from the northwest.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather