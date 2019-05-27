Weather

What is a flash rip? And more facts to know about rip currents

The more you know about rip currents, the better prepared you can be for the hidden summer danger.

For instance, some rip currents, known as "flash rips," happen quickly and without warning. These can happen even if the weather is nice, explained Mark Jamieson, the patrol captain of the beach at Ocean City, New Jersey.

"Rip currents especially can arrive at a moment's notice," he told AccuWeather. "They might come and go. They have things called flash rips. Just a quick wind switch or maybe a tidal change can make a rip current that wasn't present all of the sudden pop up."

The speed of the phenomenon is part of what makes rip currents so dangerous, Jamieson explained, because the water suddenly pushing them away from shore causes some swimmers to panic.

"If they're not knowledgable and try to fight the current, it's just exhausting very fast," he said. "And that can become a very dangerous situation for anyone."

The most important thing to know about getting caught in any type of rip current is that you should swim parallel to the shore and get out of the current before you attempt to swim back in.

RELATED: What to know about rip currents
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbeachesaccuweatherwaterswimmingscience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cary man and his two children killed in car crash in Kentucky
Mother of twins needs another bone marrow donor after 2nd diagnosis
Soldier presses on with Memorial Day event through storm
Bill allows people to open carry guns during natural disasters
Rip current risk 'high' at North Carolina beaches for Memorial Day
Member of historic West Point graduating class has NC ties
Memorial Day events in central North Carolina
Show More
Dad teaches transgender son to shave in Gillette ad
World War II vet performs chilling national anthem on harmonica
Man killed in wrong-way crash in Durham identified
3 hurt in log ride crash at California amusement park
102-year-old woman facing eviction in Southern California
More TOP STORIES News