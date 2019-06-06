Weather

What is a haboob? What to know about type of giant dust storm

Imagine you're driving down the road and then, suddenly, the air around your car is totally filled with dust. This is what can happen during the weather phenomenon known as a haboob.

A haboob is a type of dust storm that forms after a thunderstorm. They are usually quite large and can be thousands of feet high and up to 100 miles wide.

During thunderstorms, cold air rushes down to the ground and spreads out. When this happens in an arid or semiarid region, the wind can kick up dust, forming a haboob.

Haboobs form very quickly. Within a matter of seconds, they can dramatically reduce visibility. This means they pose a threat to motorists.

It's important to be alert during a haboob because the strong winds can knock down trees and power lines.

Haboobs are usually over within a couple of hours.

In the U.S., haboobs are most likely to occur in the Southwest during July and August, according to AccuWeather.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherthunderstormaccuweatheru.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead at Brentwood Park parking lot in Raleigh
Teen bitten by shark will get free prosthetic leg
Cadet dead, 22 hurt in cargo truck crash at West Point
Live: Rev. Barber testifying in his trespassing trial
Massive water main break closes Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh
'It's degrading': Uber driver says rider sexually assaulted her
30 cars damaged in crash that closed I-40 in Raleigh for 3 hours
Show More
Showers, storms likely over next several days
Hotel casting doubt on Delaware woman's vacation attack story
99-year-old Durham veteran recounts D-Day invasion
Doctor charged with 25 counts of murder for allegedly overdosing painkillers
Girl battling cancer makes slime to benefit other kids
More TOP STORIES News