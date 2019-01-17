RALEIGH (WTVD) --Get set for an epic astronomical event Sunday night and early Monday morning. Everyone in the US, including us here in central North Carolina, will be treated to a total lunar eclipse!
That's when the full moon enters the earth's shadow.
During the a lunar eclipse, a full moon's bright appearance will change. As the moon enters the Earth's shadow, all of the moon will turn a rusty color, depending on atmospheric conditions.
This lunar eclipse is going to be a special treat for several reasons. First, it's long--eclipse totality will last one hour and two minutes. Second, it's occurring fairly early. The eclipse begins at 9:36 Sunday evening.
The eclipse will also be occurring as the moon is high in the sky. At mid totality, the moon will be about 75 degrees up from the southern horizon in central North Carolina. The last time we could gaze so high at a totally eclipsed moon was in 1797, when John Adams was president. The next opportunity won't come until 2113.
This event is being called a super blood wolf moon because several different astronomical events are happening at once. Bottom line: this is going to be one awesome show!
Here's the timing for the event:
- Eclipse begins: 9:36 p.m.
- Totality begins: 11:41 p.m.
- Totality ends: 12:43 a.m. Monday
- Eclipse ends: 1:48 a.m. Monday
Now we have to hope skies clear Sunday evening in time to view this celestial treat! Check back with ABC11 on Friday for a more detailed forecast for viewing the eclipse.