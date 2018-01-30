WEATHER

Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow this year?

Is Punxsutawney Phil expected to see his shadow on Friday? (AccuWeather)

Whether they believe in the predictive powers of "the immortal Punxsutawney Phil" or not, millions of people will be tuning in on Friday to see whether the famous groundhog sees his shadow.

Phil will be centerstage in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania where tens of thousands of people will crowd around to see whether his shadow appears (six more weeks of winter) or doesn't (early spring).

The illustrious rodent has become such a draw, especially since the release of the 1993 film Groundhog Day, that the "Inner Circle" that plans for about 51 weeks out of the year to make sure the event runs smoothly.

This year, AccuWeather is calling for cloudy skies in the area on Groundhog Day. This means that Phil is unlikely to see his shadow.
