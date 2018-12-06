We're still 2-3 days away from our winter storm, but the details are becoming a bit clearer. If you have any plans for tomorrow and Saturday, the weather will be fine. Any precipitation will hold off until Saturday night into Sunday.So what can we expect?It appears some rain and snow will develop from the south as Saturday night progresses, reaching the Virginia border by Sunday morning. Many areas will begin as snow, and the farther north you are, the better chance you have of seeing a mostly snow and sleet event. Areas along and north of I-85 could see 4-8" of snow by Monday morning. Areas to the south of the Triangle should see some snow with only minor accumulations, and then a steady and potentially heavy rain. 1-2" of rain are likely in these areas.The wild card will be right around the Triangle, because this is where the snow could change to a mix of snow and sleet, or even all rain. Where and when the changeover to rain occurs will determine how much snow can accumulate on the ground. It's always hard to forecast where this snow/rain line will set up, and it's almost impossible this far out. But the Triangle looks to be the battleground between a major snowstorm to the west and just a bit of snow and lot of rain to east.It's quite possible there's a sharp line between heavy snow in northwest parts of the Triangle and almost none in southern or eastern Wake county. Only time will tell, stay tuned.For now, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Durham to the north and west for Sunday and Monday for potentially heavy accumulations of snow and sleet.Some light rain or snow is likely on Monday, but right now additional accumulations looks to be very light.We'll keep you posted!Chris