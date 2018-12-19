With rain coming Thursday, we could break records this year

With rain expected throughout the day Thursday, we could see record rainfall this year.
At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, 57.10 inches of rain has fallen so far, the second highest ever recorded.
Bear in mind, RDU records only go back to 1944, so more than likely there were wetter years. But that amount is good enough for second place among wettest years at the airport.
The rainiest year on record at RDU is 59.14 back in 1996, the year Hurricanes Bertha and Fran drenched the region.
So all we need is 1.36 inches of rain to set a new record and we might do it Thursday.
Rain will spread into the region during the day and won't clear out until later Friday. One to two inches of rain look likely, but it's impossible to say if enough will fall at the airport to set a new record.
