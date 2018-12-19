WEATHER

With rain coming Thursday, we could break records this year

EMBED </>More Videos

By
With rain expected throughout the day Thursday, we could see record rainfall this year.

At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, 57.10 inches of rain has fallen so far, the second highest ever recorded.

Bear in mind, RDU records only go back to 1944, so more than likely there were wetter years. But that amount is good enough for second place among wettest years at the airport.

The rainiest year on record at RDU is 59.14 back in 1996, the year Hurricanes Bertha and Fran drenched the region.

So all we need is 1.36 inches of rain to set a new record and we might do it Thursday.

Rain will spread into the region during the day and won't clear out until later Friday. One to two inches of rain look likely, but it's impossible to say if enough will fall at the airport to set a new record.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainweatherforecastweather record
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Rain Thursday and Friday
BEAUTIFUL! Drone footage shows snow-frosted pines in Utah
Black ice remains a concern for morning commuters
At least 10 cars crash on icy Durham road
More weather
WEATHER
Rain Thursday and Friday
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Heavy rain for the weekend, flash flooding causing some problems
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
More Weather
Top Stories
Mom, boyfriend charged more than a year after death of Pittsboro toddler
Here are the new laws that take effect in North Carolina in 2019
Voter ID bill becomes law after House overrides Cooper's veto
Family desperate to find missing Harnett County man before the holidays
Troubleshooter: Homeowner gets relief more than a year after renovations started
Raleigh teaching assistant accused of sexual contact with student
Troubleshooter: Contractor behind bars after being wanted in four counties
Criminals can hijack your cellphone with illegal 'porting' technique
Show More
Cam Newton to sit out Panthers' final two games due to shoulder injury
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
The Children's Place recalls infant snowsuits over choking hazard
Mother charged in death of 8-year-old urged to crawl under train
Woman charged in bus slashing after passenger tried to pet dog
More News