WEATHER

Rain Moving In Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

An area of low pressure will approach the Carolinas Thursday. This will be drawing up plenty of moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico and will start to lead to an increase in clouds across the Triangle this afternoon into tonight.

As this developing storm system moves eastward, rain will overspread the area Thursday and become locally heavy late in the day and during the evening hours Thursday night. Localized flooding will be possible, especially in poor drainage areas. At this point, we can expect anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain.

As the upper-level trough continues to push east overhead, dry air will move through the Piedmont allowing for a drier day Friday, but there will still be a couple of showers into the evening.

High pressure will build in for the weekend leading to a good deal of sunshine. Highs will be mainly in the middle 50s. Right now it looks like high pressure will keep conditions quiet through Christmas Day. Any travel plans over the weekend should be just fine throughout our area!

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Heavy rain for the weekend, flash flooding causing some problems
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
Raleigh on pace for second wettest year on record
More Weather
Top Stories
Here are the new laws that take effect in North Carolina in 2019
Voter ID bill becomes law after House overrides Cooper's veto
Family desperate to find missing Harnett County man before the holidays
Raleigh teaching assistant accused of sexual contact with student
Troubleshooter: Contractor behind bars after being wanted in four counties
Criminals can hijack your cellphone with illegal 'porting' technique
Cam Newton to sit out Panthers' final two games with shoulder injury
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Show More
The Children's Place recalls infant snowsuits over choking hazard
Mother charged in death of 8-year-old urged to crawl under train
Woman charged in bus slashing after passenger tried to pet dog
UNC's Roy Williams gets contract extended through 2028
Good boy! NC service dog gets honorary diploma from NY school
More News