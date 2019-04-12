Welding crew sparked fire at Campbell University's new student union

Welding caused a fire Thursday afternoon at Campbell University's new student union, the university confirmed.

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) -- According to university officials, a fire at Campbell University's new student union on Thursday was caused by a welding crew working on the building.



There were no reports of injuries.

The new student union, which is under construction, is at the heart of a $35 million fundraising campaign for the school.

According to Britt Davis, Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Senior Advisor to the President, the damage to the student union happened to the low roof and some surrounding areas.

Additionally, the decking in the center will need to be replaced and new steel will need to be ordered. The steel is expected to take about two weeks to arrive.

Davis also said that there is insurance on the project.

Construction crews are set to return to work on Monday.

"Everyone in the Campbell community is deeply grateful that there were no injuries and that so many fire departments in the area responded," Davis said.

It was not immediately clear when the building is scheduled to open.

