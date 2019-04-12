Welding crew sparked fire at Campbell University's new student union

Students are advised to stay off Academic Circle and behind D. Rich while authorities deal with a fire at the site of the new student union. pic.twitter.com/J6xScLNjOT— Campbell University (@campbelledu) April 11, 2019
There were no reports of injuries.
The new student union, which is under construction, is at the heart of a $35 million fundraising campaign for the school.
According to Britt Davis, Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Senior Advisor to the President, the damage to the student union happened to the low roof and some surrounding areas.
Additionally, the decking in the center will need to be replaced and new steel will need to be ordered. The steel is expected to take about two weeks to arrive.
Davis also said that there is insurance on the project.
Construction crews are set to return to work on Monday.
"Everyone in the Campbell community is deeply grateful that there were no injuries and that so many fire departments in the area responded," Davis said.
It was not immediately clear when the building is scheduled to open.
The fire has been contained by local and county firefighters. No one was injured, and early reports indicate the cause to be a welding incident. University officials have yet to determine if the fire will delay construction. Thank you to our first responders. pic.twitter.com/X0yN7xMMX1— Campbell University (@campbelledu) April 11, 2019