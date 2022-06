RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bank robbery in Raleigh is under investigation.According to police, a man entered a Wells Fargo branch and handed a teller a note, and then took off with an unknown amount of cash.It happened about noon at the Wells Fargo location in the 3500 block of Millbrook Road right off Glenwood Avenue.Police have not released surveillance photos of the robber.No one was injured.