Gun store break-in leads to multi-county chase, juvenile in custody

At 3:00 a.m., Wendell police responded to a breaking and entering call at Perry's Gun Shop on East Third Street.

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An attempted robbery at a gun store followed by a police chase ended with one person under the age of 18 in custody.

It all happened during the dead of night in Wendell. Investigators said they received a call at 3 a.m. about a break-in at Perry's Gun Shop on East Third Street.

When Wendell police officers arrived they saw several people driving away from the business. The officers started chasing them.

The chase continued into Johnston County, where sheriff's deputies took over. When the suspects made their way into Wake County, deputies in that jurisdiction took over.

The chase came to an end near the Interstate 40 / 440 split. Some of the suspects were still able to get away, but investigators were able to catch one suspect who was under 18 years old.

Law enforcement has not said how many suspects are still on the run. No other details about the case have been released at this time.