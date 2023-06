Juvenile stabbed during fight in Wendell, suspect in custody

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a juvenile was stabbed during a fight in Wendell Saturday.

The incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Knightdale Eagle Rock Road. Deputies said a fight began at an entertainment venue when a male suspect stabbed a juvenile and cut another man.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

According to deputies, the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

