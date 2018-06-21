Wendell man with 24 arrests charged in brazen Cary jewelry heist

EMBED </>More Videos

Clue left behind leads to arrest in Cary jewelry store robbery (WTVD)

By
A Wendell man was arrested for the 24th time after authorities say he stole $500,000 worth of valuables.

Danny Goldston, 31, is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.


Authorities say Goldston and other man, who investigators are still searching for, broke into Artisian Jewelers at Cary Towne Center in May.

One man is seen on survaillance video throwing a rock through the door and breaking in.

Both were later seem smashing through display cases.

Owner Malik Saeed told ABC11 the arrest is exciting news.

Saeed explained after the incident, some DNA was left behind at the scene.

"Everyone was gloved up and had a mask on, but somehow they got a cut and we have a few drops of blood over here," said Saeed. "Cops... they came for the investigation and took all that."

Goldston has several other breaking and entering charges on his lengthy record. He has also been charged with kidnapping and felony hit and run.

Artisian Jewelers has been closed. Saeed said he hopes to reopen this weekend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jewelry theftcrimeCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News