Wake County family wants answers after they say teacher hit 16-year-old on head with textbook

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County family told ABC11 that they want to raise awareness after they said a teacher hit their 16-year-old son in the head with a textbook.

The family said this happened last Tuesday at East Wake High School in Wendell.

"Old me would've flipped out on the teacher," said Savion, the student, who didn't want his last name used. "I'm trying to stop doing all that."

The teen said the teacher apologized in front of the whole class the next day, but Savion and his uncle spoke with school leadership and said they were told to forget about it.

"He told me to let it go because the teacher is the one at the end of the day who has to give me credits," he said.

Savion admitted he wasn't paying attention in class and talking to the person behind him.

But they still want the public to know what happened to prevent this from happening again.

"I was shocked because we send our kids to school to learn," said Robert Gary, Savion's uncle. "We look up to teachers the same way we look up to police and fire departments. They're there to serve and protect."

Wake County Schools said the principal was aware of the incident but they said they couldn't talk about it more than that.

Emails exchanged between the district and the teen's family show Superintendent Cathy Moore responded just a few minutes after she found out about it and that she quickly referred to the area superintendent.