Hillside High School to rename theatre stage after longtime drama director

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillside High School is recognizing the longtime leader of its drama program by renaming the school's theatre stage in his honor.
The theatre will be known as the John H. Gattis - Wendell Tabb Theatre and while the stage will be renamed to the Wendell Tabb Stage.
Tabb has worked as a teacher and drama director at Hillside for the past 33 years.
The theatre is being named after John H. Gattis who was known as "Mr. G" by his students.
The dedication ceremony will take place Saturday, Feb. 15, beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the school lobby. The event is open to the public that will be followed by a matinee performance of "Hallelujah Swing School" at 3:15 p.m.
As drama director, Tabb has directed over 100 plays at Hillside such as "In the Heights," "West Side Story" and "The Wiz." Tabb has directed drama workshops nationally and internationally.
He has also received numerous awards including an honorable mention for the Tony Award for Excellence in Education.
