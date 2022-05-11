Passenger forced to land plane after pilot has medical emergency while flying

"My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane," he said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Passenger forced to land plane after pilot has medical emergency

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida -- A passenger on board a single-engine plane was forced to land at the Palm Beach International Airport Tuesday after the pilot reportedly suffered a medical emergency.

The pilot and passenger were the only ones on board the 12-seat Cessna Caravan that took off from the Bahamas.

In audio obtained by ABC News, the passenger can be heard telling Air Traffic Control he's got "a serious situation."

"My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane," he said.

In another audio clip, Air Traffic Control asks the passenger where he was located.

"I have no idea," the passenger responded. "I see the coast of Florida in front of me and I have no idea."

Sources told ABC News the controller involved is a certified flight instructor with experience working with Cessna aircraft.

"No problem, just continue to stay wings level, maintain 5,000 and follow the coast and we'll try to find you here on the radar," the controller said.

Air Traffic Control located the plane on its radar flying just off the coast of Boca Raton.

The passenger miraculously ended up landing the airplane at the airport safely.

"The person on the airplane who had no aeronautical experience listened very carefully and obviously followed instructions with great calm," said aviation expert John Nance. "That's what made the difference."

The pilot was taken to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridacaught on tapefaaaviationcaught on videonationalflight emergencyu.s. & worldemergency landingcaught on cameraairplaneabc news
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man charged with murder in deadly Raleigh shooting
US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high
People left with unfinished homes, mounting debt
Raleigh nightclub bouncer missing for nearly 1 week
Baby formula shortage concerns Durham moms
Senate Democrats' bill would make Roe v Wade law and expand it
2 Fort Bragg paratroopers injured during training
Show More
Duke grad responds to commencement speech controversy
FedEx truck catches fire on I-540
Loved ones, police react to 9-year-old Rocky Mount boy shot
Charity group builds ramp for Hoke County teen
Shooting inside North Carolina mall injures 1
More TOP STORIES News