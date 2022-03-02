Oscars

Oscar-nominated actress Ariana DeBose looks ahead to a bright future: 'The sky's the limit!'

The rising star talks about her dreams coming true and how there are plenty of dreams still to come.
By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

An honor filled year so far for 'West Side Story's' Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose is nominated for an Oscar for her supporting role as "Anita" in "West Side Story."

For Ariana, who also just won a SAG Award, and previously won the Golden Globe Award, this has been a wonderful experience.



"It's one of the most thrilling things that's ever happened to me in my career. I'm so excited to be here. I'm excited for this opportunity," said DeBose.

The 31-year-old actress says she's learned it's best not to have a "to do" list regarding her career.

"I believe I threw it away, because there came a moment in my journey where I was like, 'These lists are ridiculous! Why am I putting a time limit on success?" said DeBose. "Being Oscar-nominated was on that list, you know, and being Tony-nominated was on that list far back. And also just getting to make movies! I wanted do that. It was on my list. So I, at this moment, am three for three, and I'm very grateful for that track record."

Director Steven Spielberg says DeBose was one of hundreds of actresses he met with for this role. He said he was struck by her tremendous charisma.

"It feels like the sky's the limit at this moment in time. I'm an artist that likes to continually challenge myself," said DeBose. "The next couple of projects that you'll see from me are not musicals, and so the running gag for me is like, 'We'll find out if I can actually act then!'"

DeBose was part of the original ensemble of "Hamilton" on Broadway, and she was also in the musical, "The Prom."

It's all led to this moment.

"If you believe in yourself enough, if you're determined, if you keep, you know, leading with courage and love and kindness for that matter, good things really can happen," said DeBose.

"West Side Story" is now streaming on Disney+.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsentertainmentmoviesacademy awardsmovieactordisneymovie newssteven spielbergdisney+ streaming servicemusical
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Breaking new ground with this Oscar-nominated documentary short
Oscar presenters to include Lily James, Simu Liu
Oscars 2022: First round of presenters announced
'CODA,' Will Smith win at SAG Awards; Full winner list
TOP STORIES
Russian attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
With no more masks, what are the chances of getting COVID now?
Giant venomous spider poised to spread across East Coast: scientists
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
Frontier Airlines expands non-stop flights out of RDU
Efforts to support, help Ukraine going strong in Wake County
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Show More
Phase 2, 3, trial for Pfizer COVID pill begins in kids 6-17
Chernobyl knocked off power grid; 'no critical impact on safety'
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
Some NC breweries raising prices as grain costs, fuel prices soar
More TOP STORIES News