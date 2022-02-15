Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host 2022 Oscars

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11546000" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.

The 94th Oscars will have a triple dose of comedy from its three hosts."Good Morning America" revealed Tuesday that the 2022 Oscars will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.The trio will be the first to host the Academy Awards since Jimmy Kimmel emceed the 2018 ceremony. The Oscars went without hosts in 2019, 2020 and 2021.All three entertainers have previous awards show hosting experience. Hall hosted the 2019 BET Awards, Schumer hosted the 2015 MTV Movie Awards and Sykes hosted the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards.The last time there were at least three hosts was 35 years ago at the 1987 Academy Awards when Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan emceed.The only time there have been multiple women hosting was 45 years ago at the 1977 Academy Awards when Ellen Burstyn and Jane Fonda hosted alongside Warren Beatty and Richard Pryor.Never before have three women hosted the Oscars.Hall is known for appearing in the "Scary Movie" franchise as well as films like "The Best Man," "Girls Trip," "Support the Girls" and "Little" as well as shows like "Ally McBeal," "Black Monday" and "Nine Perfect Strangers."Schumer is a stand-up comedian known for the comedy series "Inside Amy Schumer," which won her an Emmy Award in 2015, as well as for starring in movies like "Trainwreck," "Snatched," "I Feel Pretty" and "The Humans." She can next be seen in the Hulu show "Life & Beth."Sykes is a stand-up comedian known for starring on shows like "The New Adventures of Old Christine," "Black-ish," "The Upshaws" and "Q-Force." She hosted an eponymous talk show from 2009 to 2010 and won an Emmy Award in 1999 for her writing on "The Chris Rock Show."This year's Oscars telecast is being produced by Will Packer and directed by Glenn Weiss. "The Power of the Dog" leads this year's nominees with 12 nominations. "Dune" is close behind with 10.The 2022 Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 27, on ABC.