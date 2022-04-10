Society

Baby formula shortage 2022: Stores ration sales with nearly 30% of popular brands sold out

EMBED <>More Videos

FDA warns about some powdered infant formula amid investigation

A baby formula shortage in many parts of the U.S. is forcing retailers to ration their supplies.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Walgreens is limiting shoppers to three infant and toddler formula products per transaction, according to CNN.

RELATED: FDA warns about recalled baby formula amid investigation of 4 illnesses

A recent review of supplies at 11,000 stores indicates that nearly 30% of popular baby formula brands may be sold out.

Cities, like San Antonio and Minneapolis, are reporting out of stock rates for certain formulas even higher than that -- well above 50%.

RELATED: More Similac baby formula recalled as CDC investigation expands

Part of the problem stems from an Abbott Nutrition recall in mid-February for select lots of Similac and other formulas made in Sturgis, Michigan.

Manufacturers are ramping up production to make up the difference, but admit it may take weeks for them to catch up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybabyrecallu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
K-9 officer killed in shootout while tracking armed robbery suspect
Durham Public Schools to lift mask mandate
Study: How often you wash your dog's bowl can affect your health
Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule
The search for the 2022 Gerber Baby is on
Black Farmers Market makes its return to Durham in a new location
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower
Show More
Multiple people sent to hospital after Go Raleigh Bus crash
Former president Donald Trump endorses NC lawmakers at rally in Selma
'Freedom Hill' to make world premiere at Durham film festival
Bomb threat forces evacuation, delay of Louisville-UNC game
'I'm so happy': General Hospital stars meet, greet fans in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News