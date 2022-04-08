Arts & Entertainment

Will Smith banned from Academy events, programs for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

EMBED <>More Videos

Academy meeting Friday to discuss sanctions against Will Smith

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided that Will Smith will be banned from attending any Academy events or programs, including future Oscars, for a period of 10 years.

The Academy's Board of Governors made the decision Friday, nearly two weeks after Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage," the Academy said in a statement. "...This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."

The ban takes effect on April 8, 2022.

"I will accept and respect the Academy's decision," Smith said in a brief statement issued to CNN.

After the slap that was witnessed around the world, Smith sat back down and yelled obscenities at Rock from his seat. Since that night, Smith has issued a series of apologies and resigned from the Academy.

WATCH: Will Smith resigns from Academy over Chris Rock slap. Here's what that means
EMBED More News Videos

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as he faces possible discipline over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.



The academy also apologized for its handling of the situation and allowing Smith to stay and accept his best actor award for "King Richard."

"During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry," the academy said. "This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short - unprepared for the unprecedented. "

In a statement in the days following the Oscars, the academy said Smith was asked to leave the ceremony but refused.

But it's not clear how the message was delivered to Smith or what form it took, and several media outlets reported that he was never formally told to leave the Dolby Theatre. The Los Angeles Times reported in a story Thursday that Oscars producer Will Packer told Smith: "Officially, we don't want you to leave. We want you to stay."

The ban means Smith will not be presenting one of the major awards at next year's Oscars, as is tradition for the best actor winner.

RELATED | Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars after joke at wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense, apologizes
EMBED More News Videos

The best actor winner for "King Richard" apologized to Chris Rock in an Instagram post for slapping the comedian onstage at the 2022 Oscars. Josh Einiger has more on Will Smith's apology.



The academy in its Friday statement also expressed "deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances."

The academy's statement did not address whether Smith could be nominated for Oscars during his 10-year ban. Nor did it take any action to revoke Smith's Academy Award.

Hollywood insiders had speculated that Smith's punishment could include a ban on future nominations.

"They could create a ban for him being nominated which would ostensibly have a trickle-down effect on his career because any Oscar film or would-be Oscar film wouldn't probably think twice... about casting him because it would cast a pall on the production," said IndieWire Editor-in-Chief Dana Harris-Bridson.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countywill smithoscarsentertainmentacademy awardsassault
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Trooper prevents wrong-way driver on Interstate 40
Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court
Michelle Carter's texting suicide trial revisited in 20/20 special
Suspect in custody following deadly shooting, standoff in Durham
Southern Ideal Home Show returns to NC State Fairgrounds
Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
Bear punches its way out of North Carolina family's car
Show More
Suspect in Lady Gaga dog walker shooting released from jail by mistake
50 killed in train station strike as civilians flee war in Ukraine
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Diane Wilson's Fudge Jumbles
North Carolina woman slated to perform on Broadway
Walmart raises long-haul trucker starting pay to nearly $100K
More TOP STORIES News