WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Actor Willem Dafoe set to receive first Hollywood Walk of Fame star of 2024

KABC logo
Monday, January 8, 2024 7:30PM
Actor Willem Dafoe to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Actor Willem Dafoe will receive the first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame of 2024.
KABC

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Actor Willem Dafoe will receive the first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame of 2024.

Dafoe has been in over a hundred films in his career and is internationally respected for the versatility and boldness of his roles. He has also been recognized with four Academy Award nominations.

His latest project is "Poor Things," which garnered two Golden Globe awards Sunday night and is currently in theaters.

Pedro Pascal and Patricia Arquette were expected to be present at Monday's dedication ceremony to help honor him.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW