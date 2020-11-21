nonprofit

Former Steelers, UNC running back plans to deliver 400 Thanksgiving meals across Durham, Clinton

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former UNC and Steelers running back Willie Parker helped deliver 75 turkeys to feed the homeless at the Durham Rescue Mission on Saturday.

The rescue mission also teamed up with Meals on Wheels to help distribute before Thanksgiving.

Everyone received a meal and a $20 voucher to the rescue mission's thrift store.

"A lot of people are not having Thanksgiving this year because of shortages," said Parker. "We got together and figured it was a better way that we can bless those families that are in need."

In total, Parker plans to provide 400 turkeys to COVID-19 impacted families in North Carolina.

Parker is a Clinton native and now the founder of 39 Legends, a non-profit organization that helps young men excel in their football careers.

Parker will also be visiting First Baptist Church and Royal Lane Park in Clinton on Sunday afternoon.
