WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wilson Police and fire crews have found the body of a teen after he went missing in a boating accident in Wilson on Sunday.
At around 10 a.m. officers received calls about an accident at the Buckhorn Reservoir. Wilson Fire/Rescue, several volunteer fire departments, and law enforcement joined forces to conduct the search for the 14-year-old boy.
Early Monday morning, rescue crews located him in Buckhorn Reservoir. The teen's identity has not been released at this time.
Several different agencies are still investigating the details surrounding the accident.
Buckhorn Reservoir has been reopened to the public.
Officials locate body of teen after boating accident in Wilson
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News