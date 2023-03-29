WATCH LIVE

Man charged with murder in death of Wilson 14-year-old found in ditch

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 2:22AM
Arrest made in death of 14-year-old found in ditch in Wilson
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Wilson.

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Wilson.

Investigators said they found the body of Bernard Williams in a ditch early Sunday in the area of Landfill road near Highway 264 East.

The sheriff's office said evidence showed that Williams, of Kent Road, had been shot and killed where he was found.

On Monday morning, deputies surrounded the home of Rasheem Tytavious Battle in the 900 block of Briggs Street and took him into custody without incident.

Rasheem Tytavious Battle
Wilson County Sheriff's Office

He was charged with first-degree murder.

Deputies also seized items "related to the crime" at the home.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office at (252) 237-2118.

