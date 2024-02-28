Terminally ill 80-year-old cancer patient granted wish of a lifetime to see Duke basketball game

The Florida man has always dreamed of attending a Duke Men's Basketball game and he was finally able to accomplish that.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A terminally ill 80-year-old Florida man being treated for a brain tumor at Duke has been granted the wish of a lifetime.

Marty Hamilton's dream has always been to attend a Duke Men's Basketball game and he was finally able to accomplish that as the Blue Devils took on Louisville on February, 28.

Hamilton was given a big send-off ahead of the game by dozens of staff from the Duke Cancer Center.

The AARP charitable organization, Wish of a Lifetime, granting wishes to older adults, was behind the VIP treatment.

Hamilton has been a Duke fan for decades. He became a patient at Duke Hospital in April 2023.

After his sendoff, he headed to Cameron Indoor for a meet and greet with the team, mascot, and spirit squad.

"Today is probably one of the best days of my life, really," Hamilton said. "I've got seats in a handicapped section. I have my wheelchair and I'm going to be there with my Crazies on and I'm going to be cheering and yelling. I've been a big fan for 25 years, ever since Mike Krzyzewski successfully took over and won his first championship."

Wish of a Lifetime also surprised Hamilton with a basketball signed by Coach K.