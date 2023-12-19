Shooting near fast food restaurants just off NC State's campus: Wolf Alert

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting that happened near several Raleigh fast food restaurants around noon today sparked a Wolf Alert at NC State.

Wolf Alerts are the emergency messaging system for students and staff at the university.

Todays alert confirmed a shooting happened near the Bojangles, Dunkin' and McDonald's restaurants along Western Boulevard just west of campus.

Raleigh Police Department shutdown Western Boulevard between Gorman Street and Whitemore Drive.

Several police cars lined Western Boulevard in the area.

ABC11 crews on the scene saw dozens of evidence markers believed to be marking different bullets used in a shooting.

Raleigh Police Department has not officially released any details about the investigation.