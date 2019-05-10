Woman accused of statutory rape of 15-year-old that happened in 2016 in Wayne County

A Wayne County woman is behind bars after being accused of the statutory rape of a 15-year-old in her home back in 2016.

Jessica Uzzell, 26, has been charged with first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sexual offense.

Deputies said they recently received information about the incident which led to Uzzell's arrest.

Officials said the victim and Uzzell knew each other but are not elaborating.

Those with any information should contact Captain Shawn Harris at (919)731-1483.
