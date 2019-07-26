Indiana woman accused of wearing dentures stolen from another woman

NORTH VERNON, Ind. -- An Indiana woman is being accused of stealing another woman's dentures and wearing them around, according to a county sheriff's office.

The Jennings County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that a deputy received a report of stolen dentures from a woman in the Country Squire Lakes area on Monday. The victim alleged that a woman, Joann Childers, had stolen her artificial teeth.



That same day, another deputy spoke with a probation officer who had met with Childers. The officer said Childers had worn teeth to the probation meeting that she believed weren't hers.

Deputy Chris Gholson was able to locate the stolen dentures Wednesday after approaching Childers.

Gholson said he observed the dentures in Childers' home, and they had the victim's name written on them.

The sheriff's office said the dentures have been recovered, and that Childers will be facing charges of theft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianabizarretheftu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Water search underway for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Now Open: Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing in Raleigh
New prison commissioner vows 'zero tolerance' for assaults on officers
Man accused of first-degree murder found shot dead in Fayetteville
Show More
WEEKEND EVENTS: GalaxyCon, Bubblefest and more
Justice Department approves T-Mobile's $26.5B takeover of Sprint
Protesters accuse Orange Co. sheriff of cooperating with ICE
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
More TOP STORIES News