Missing NC woman's body found buried in concrete at home

NEWLAND, N.C. -- A sheriff's investigator in western North Carolina said a woman missing for several weeks has been found dead in her home, buried in concrete.The Avery County Sheriff's Office said an autopsy and dental records confirmed the remains of 70-year-old Lynn Gay Keene were found in the basement.Her family had not been in contact with her since mid-June.An Avery County sheriff's detective told media members that Keene had blunt force trauma to the head and had been strangled.Authorities said a woman hired by Keene's family to be her live-in caretaker was a person of interest in the case.