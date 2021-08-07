Missing NC woman's body found buried in concrete at home

NEWLAND, N.C. -- A sheriff's investigator in western North Carolina said a woman missing for several weeks has been found dead in her home, buried in concrete.

The Avery County Sheriff's Office said an autopsy and dental records confirmed the remains of 70-year-old Lynn Gay Keene were found in the basement.

Her family had not been in contact with her since mid-June.

An Avery County sheriff's detective told media members that Keene had blunt force trauma to the head and had been strangled.

Authorities said a woman hired by Keene's family to be her live-in caretaker was a person of interest in the case.
