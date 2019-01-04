Woman charged with embezzling $1,400 from Apex Food Lion

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman charged with embezzling $1,400 from Apex Food Lion

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
A now-former employee of Food Lion has been charged after allegedly embezzling $1,400 from the store she worked at, according to a warrant.

The warrant states that Mikayla Nobles, 20, of Old Hill Court in Apex, has been charged with one felonious count of embezzlement after illegally funneling $1,400 from the Food Lion at 1777 W Williams Street.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The embezzlement was said to have taken place from Dec. 27, 2018, until Jan. 3, 2019.

Nobles was arrested on Thursday and is set to appear in court on Friday.

She is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $3,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
embezzlementcrimewake county newsApex
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wake Forest teens accused of bringing pellet guns to school
Soaking rain expected ahead of warmer weekend
Duke increasing security on campus after student was raped
Man, 3-year-old unharmed after debris flies through windshield on I-40
Money due back to people who bought Charmin flushable wipes
Student accused of cheating after SAT score improved 330 points
New single-dose flu medicine now available nationwide
'The Notebook' on Broadway: New Bern classic to make musical debut
Show More
Justin Timberlake announces he's back on tour, comes to Raleigh Jan. 6
Woman shocked to discover needles in grapes
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children
Airplane makes emergency landing at RDU successfully
1 killed in Harnett County crash
More News