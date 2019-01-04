Woman charged with embezzling $1,400 from Apex Food Lion

A now-former employee of Food Lion has been charged after allegedly embezzling $1,400 from the store she worked at, according to a warrant.The warrant states that Mikayla Nobles, 20, of Old Hill Court in Apex, has been charged with one felonious count of embezzlement after illegally funneling $1,400 from the Food Lion at 1777 W Williams Street.The embezzlement was said to have taken place from Dec. 27, 2018, until Jan. 3, 2019.Nobles was arrested on Thursday and is set to appear in court on Friday.She is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $3,000 bond.