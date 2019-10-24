Woman dies as she tries to rescue Astros fan in crash

DAYTON, TEXAS -- A husband and wife rushed to help a man who was trapped inside a truck that hit a tree Saturday night.As they tried to help, the wife was hit and killed by another truck on County Road 1008.The first crash involved Luke Whitworth, who was returning from Saturday's Astros ALCS final. Whitworth bought tickets within minutes of finding out the Astros were World Series bound.His last text message to his mom read, "I just spent $800 on a World Series ticket hell yeah."Shortly after that, Eleazar Limon and her husband were driving home when they saw the crash. Investigators say they U-turned on the road and parked on the easement by the wreckage. The 46-year-old wife was standing outside the vehicle when a second truck veered and hit her.Eleazar is described as a humble person who always helped others. She was very involved with her faith community at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dayton."Always smiling. She was a caring spirit," her priest said. "She was really a wonderful person.""I know she was an angel," said Leora Boullion, who knew her for years. "There's no doubt in my mind that she went straight to heaven."Dayton police continue to investigate the crash that claimed her life. The driver and passenger in the truck were hospitalized and later released. The investigation is expected to be complete by next week.