FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 53-year-old woman has died after an early Saturday morning mobile home fire in Fayetteville.
The Stoney Point Fire Department first received the call just after 3:30 a.m. regarding a fire at the 2500 block of Lakeview Drive. Sr. Stoney Point Fire Chief Freddy Johnson said.
10 firetrucks from 6 different departments responded to the fire.
Johnson said a 26-year-old woman attempted to wake up a 53-year-old woman before having to escape.
The 53-year-old woman died in the fire.
Fire officials do not believe foul play was involved. An investigation is ongoing at the time.
Woman dies in Fayetteville mobile home fire
