Woman dies in motorcycle-involved crash in Fayetteville

According to Fayetteville police, it happened on Santa Fe Drive at the All American Freeway around 3:30 p.m.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT: FPD officers on the scene of a traffic accident resulting in a fatality. Santa Fe Drive at the All American Freeway. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes. Santa Fe Drive is closed at the All American Freeway until further notice.— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) July 21, 2019
Officials say the woman, who was driving the motorcycle, struck a car. When police arrived, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have shut down Santa Fe Drive near the wreck and are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.