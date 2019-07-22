Woman dies in motorcycle-involved crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

According to Fayetteville police, it happened on Santa Fe Drive at the All American Freeway around 3:30 p.m.



Officials say the woman, who was driving the motorcycle, struck a car. When police arrived, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have shut down Santa Fe Drive near the wreck and are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
