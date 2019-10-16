Fayetteville police investigating after woman dies from gunshot at pawn shop's shooting range

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a woman was found shot in the head inside a pawn shop and shooting range Tuesday evening.It happened at Jim's Pawn Shop and Shooting Range in the 4600 block of Yadkin Road.According to police, the business called and said there was a woman inside unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.Police arrived and found a woman inside the indoor shooting range with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.The woman was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center was she was pronounced dead.Fayetteville detectives and police are actively investigating.Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department Homicide Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.