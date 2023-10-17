Woman walking on tracks hit, killed by train in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman who was walking on a railroad trestle was struck and killed by a train on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. over Dimmock's Mill Road.

Deputies responded after Orange Communications received a call from Norfolk Southern Railway. The train, the Amtrak Piedmont 72, was eastbound toward Raleigh at the time of the collision. It left Charlotte at 10:25 a.m.

The victim was a woman in her 30s, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other details were immediately released.