Woman hurt after hitting tree, flipping car into yard of Durham home, police say

A woman is in critical condition after authorities said she flipped her car.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A woman is in critical condition after Durham police said she flipped her car early Friday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., police were called about suspicious activity on Red Oak Avenue.

They were given the description of a gray Acura that was involved.

Then, around 3:30 a.m., officers found that the car had crashed on Elmira Avenue near Fayetteville Street.

Police told ABC11 crews on scene that the woman jumped a curb, hit a tree, and then flipped her car which landed on someone's front lawn and caught fire.



Police are still trying to determine why the woman was driving so quickly.

The name of the woman has not been released.
