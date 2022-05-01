DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving an officer at the Lex at Brier Creek Apartments Saturday evening.
Durham police responded to a report of indecent exposure at around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Allagosh Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a woman armed with a weapon. During the incident, she was then shot by a responding officer and was taken to a local hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries.
The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.
There are no further details at this time as the incident remains under investigation.
Woman taken to hospital after officer involved shooting in Durham
