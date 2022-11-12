94-year-old woman killed in head on crash Friday in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed, and six others injured Friday night in a head on crash on Aviation Parkway.

NC State Highway Patrol responded to calls about a head on crash between two vehicles at around 7:30 p.m. near Gateway Centre Boulevard.

Officials say Rithesh Narayanan was driving a 2013 Honda Civic on Aviation Pkwy, traveled left of center and struck a 2023 Honda Odyssey driven by Gregory Scott.

Passenger Phyllis Renfroe Watson, who was inside the Honda Odyssey, was killed in the crash. She was 94 years old.

Both drivers, another passenger and two juveniles were taken to the hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Narayanan is facing charges in connection with the crash.

There are no more details at this time. The crash remains under investigation.