Woman killed in 'alligator encounter' in South Carolina

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WTVD) -- South Carolina authorities said a 58-year-old woman was killed in an alligator encounter on Friday.
Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Salt Cedar Lane at Kiawah Island after receiving a call of a reported encounter involving an alligator and a woman, according to ABC-affiliate WCIV.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the woman killed in the incident as Cynthia Covert, 58, of Johns Island.
A deputy on scene shot and killed the alligator before retrieving it.
There's no word on exactly what led up to the woman's death but authorities said she was killed near a pond just outside of Charleston.
