Woman seriously injured in shooting near downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a woman was shot Monday near downtown.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Pettigrew Street.

The woman was in serious condition, police said. She was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

There was no word on a suspect or whether the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwoman shotgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small plane crashes at Gray's Creek Airport in Fayetteville
Man dead, 3-year-old girl critical after Durham shooting
Funding approved for $193M Cary sports complex
Marines shoved man into street sign, charged with assault: Police
Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection
John Bolton to speak at Duke University Monday
More than 5 tons of cocaine seized in Costa Rica
Show More
2nd teen suspect charged in shooting death of 17-year-old in Raleigh
Durham vet hospital's donation may save lives of people -- and pets
200 extras needed for TV show pilot at Carolina Beach
VA teen accused of killing mother, brother caught at Durham Target
Disney Princess-inspired wedding gowns to be released in 2020
More TOP STORIES News