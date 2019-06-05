'Emily Doe,' woman sexually assaulted by former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner, is writing memoir

NEW YORK -- The woman who was sexually assaulted by former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner and confronted him in court before his sentencing is writing a memoir.

TIMELINE: Victim writes letter in ex-Stanford swimmer sexual assault case

Viking Books announced Wednesday that it would publish the book, currently untitled, by the woman known publicly as Emily Doe. The publisher declined comment on whether she will use her real name. Her memoir is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Millions were enraged when Turner , an ex-Stanford University student, was sentenced to just six months in jail in 2016 after being convicted of felony sexual assault. The judge became the first recalled in California since 1932.

RELATED: Judge Aaron Persky recalled over Brock Turner sentencing

Doe read her impact statement in court, telling Turner he had taken away her self-worth and voice, "until today." Her statement, more than 7,000 words, was widely read after it was released to the public.

