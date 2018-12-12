Disappearance of 71-year-old woman in Johnston County considered 'suspicious'

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help finding 71-year-old Kathy Thomas.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 71-year-old woman who has not been seen by friends or family since November.

Kathy Thomas, 71, of Kenly, was last at her home on or around Nov. 23. Neither family members or friends have spoken with her since that date.

She is known to frequent the Wilson area.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office considers Thomas' disappearance to be suspicious.

Authorities have not released any additional details about the investigation.

Anyone with Information is asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff's Office at 919-989-5010.
