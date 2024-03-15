Event in Clayton to showcase women working in construction

CLAYTON, N.C. -- A construction company is hosting a two-day 'Celebrating Women in Construction' event in Clayton.

18 female equipment heavy operators from across the country will put their skills to the test. They will compete in three competitions using different construction machines.

The event is aimed to showcase women working in construction while highlighting the importance of recruiting more female operators.

It also provided these operators with the opportunity to make connections with other women in the field.

Caterpillar, a construction company based in Texas, is hosting the 'Celebrating Women in Construction' event.