Careers

'It's amazing': More than 65 women hired for Raleigh construction project

By
EMBED <>More Videos

More than 65 women hired for Raleigh construction project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The number of women working in construction is very small, but the promising sign for some people is that the sector is growing.

According to the latest nationwide statistics, women now make up almost 10 percent of the industry and there were more than 1.1 million female workers in 2018.

A new Raleigh apartment is celebrating a win after employing more than 65 women for construction work.

There was representation in nearly every trade at the Trilogy Apartments building in Village District.

"It was amazing, an immense amount of pride on having so many women. I didn't feel like I was isolated," said Samet Field Engineer Cheryl Casatelli. "It's just showing the guys that I can do this. It's showing you have the capabilities, the knowledge, and then the drive and initiative to do. I think that made my job a lot easier."

Karina Arredondo worked on drywalling, painting and cleaning up the property.

"I felt really comfortable because there is a lot of women in here with us," she said.

It was different from when she started out in the industry more than 10 years ago. She was mostly surrounded by inquisitive men.

"A lot of questions like 'why? whatcha doing here?" Arredondo recalled.

Trilogy was built by Samet Corp.

The company it was committed to not only construct great properties but also to build up women and inspire others.

"Women have a lot to offer, and we have often discounted them not only in our industry but a lot of industries," said Samet Director of Corporation Social Responsibility Ilina Ewen.

"If I can encourage at least one little girl to be what I'm at right now, then I think my job is done," Casatelli said. "It's showing girls that 'you know what, we can do this.' It's not just for guys. It's inclusive and girls are accepted,"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersraleighbusinessconstructioncareersworkplacewomen
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
More TOP STORIES News