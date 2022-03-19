Sports

Title IX progress seen in NCAA women's basketball tournament, but room still left to improve

By Travon Miles
EMBED <>More Videos

Women's basketball advances as Title IX nears 50th anniversary

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- June 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the landmark legislation that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives funding from the federal government.

Last year, the NCAA received criticism after Oregon player Sedona Price posted a video on TikTok, highlighting the inequities between the men's and women's tournaments.

"That obviously turned out to be a game changing situation," said NC State women's basketball head coach Wes Moore. "It was good that the light was shone on that."

Prince's viral moment sparked promises from the NCAA and sweeping changes from the governing body's president Mark Emmert. The video was a reminder of what that civil rights law passed in 1972 was designed to stop.

"I think Title IX was put in for a reason," said UNC women's head basketball coach Courtney Banghart. "I think there are men and women that support it very much."

Duke women's head coach Kara Lawson is one of a few coaches that have led and played on the Division I level. She explained how much advancement she's seen since she was a player at the University of Tennessee. "There's been a number of enhancements I think to the game. Each year I think the players are getting better, I think the exposure is getting better."

The biggest change came this year, when the NCAA announced that the women's tournament would also go under the famous moniker of "March Madness," long used exclusively for the men's tourney.

"I think it's great for the young ladies," said Moore. "I think it empowers them and gives them a lot of confidence when they're on this big stage."

Moore continued to explain that the regulations that we see as normal now, are direct results of some legendary pioneers of the women's game, who worked tirelessly to make things happen.

"You look back at the Kay Yows and the Pat Summitts and all the coaches before us that really did so much to make Title IX happen, and then also to grow from there and make sure Title IX kept advancing. We enjoy now all the fruits of their labors, it's just a whole different ball game now."

Although the game is in a better place, Lawson says there are still plenty of things she'd like to see going forward.

"I think you'd just like more of those things--more resources, more exposure, more people paying attention to what our sport has to offer."

ABC Owned Television Stations and ABC's Localish present 50 inspiring stories from around the country for Fifty/50, as part of The Walt Disney Company's monumental initiative highlighting the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any educational institution that receives federal funding, and gave women the equal opportunity to play.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN, Localish and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsncwomen athletesncaacollege basketballathletesnc state wolfpackfifty50duke blue devilsunc tar heels
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
How inflation and gas prices are affecting the housing market
Former Fayetteville teacher charged with more than 50 sex crimes
Ukraine's leader warns war will cost Russia for generations
4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine
RPD chief grateful for 'positive outcome' after man shoots at officers
Durham Police make arrest in string of robberies near Duke campus
John Clayton, longtime ESPN NFL reporter and radio host, dies at 67
Show More
Duke cruises past Cal State Fullerton 78-61 in NCAA opener
Garner natural hair proponents react to Crown Act passing U.S. House
Wilson man gets hero's welcome home after 6-month COVID-19 battle
Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv
Father faces murder charges years after adopted kids die from abuse
More TOP STORIES News