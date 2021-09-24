RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Your day at the spa could help provide a warm place to sleep for a woman in need.
"Even though the women's center provides us with blankets and pillows it was too cold. So it was a challenge last night," Cheryl Matheson said.
Five months ago, Matheson left her living situation. She was homeless and turned to the Women's Center for help.
"Without them I don't know where I'd be today," Matheson said.
But all of the help she gets from the Women's Center wouldn't be possible without help from the community. For the third year in a row, Skin Sense Day Spa is stepping in to help.
"Every woman deserves to feel good about themselves," Angela Padgett o Skin Sense said.
To celebrate their 30th anniversary, Skin Sense will be collecting donations like gift cards, snacks, sleeping bags, and laundry detergent. A silent auction and spa classes will raise money to help support other homeless women at the Women's Center.
"The growing population, especially with COVID, (the Women's Center) cannot grow without the community partnering with us," Nora Robbin said.
It's a cause that's near and dear to Chelsea Stead, an esthetician at Skin Sense, who was homeless just 10 years ago. Now, she couldn't be more proud to give back.
"Providing these items, it's huge. It's everything to feel like yourself and to be able to go out and conquer the world," Stead said.
If you'd like to learn how to participate in the Skin Sense event, click here. There are events happening September 27-30.
The Women's Center will also be hosting the Break the Cycle bike ride this weekend. For more information on that, click here.
Raleigh spa raises money to help Women's Center
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News