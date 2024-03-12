Trailblazing Raleigh woman brings traditional West African food to the Triangle

The native of Benin started cooking in the intersection of Southern food and traditional West African cuisine. She hopes her story inspires others to live authentically.

The native of Benin started cooking in the intersection of Southern food and traditional West African cuisine. She hopes her story inspires others to live authentically.

The native of Benin started cooking in the intersection of Southern food and traditional West African cuisine. She hopes her story inspires others to live authentically.

The native of Benin started cooking in the intersection of Southern food and traditional West African cuisine. She hopes her story inspires others to live authentically.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We're highlighting trailblazing women in our community for Women's History Month, and Adé Carrena is exactly that.

Born in the West African country of Benin, her mother put her up for adoption at 10 years old, hoping to give her a better life.

She faced a lot of obstacles after being adopted in America, and for years, she felt like she didn't really fit in anywhere.

"I wasn't African enough in the eyes of African people to really be claiming this thing, and then having lived the black experience in America while also being clear that I came from Benin, I didn't have the right to claim the black experience," Carrena said.

Then, she found cooking. It felt instinctual to her, and while she knew she was bringing something different and authentic to the food scene in America, it wasn't an easy path here either.

"I am a black female in the hospitality industry, the restaurant industry that's specifically led by white men, so I found myself being the only woman if not the only black woman in that space," Carrena said.

Slowly, she built confidence and her success started to grow. She started cooking in the intersection of Southern food and traditional West African food.

"There was absolutely an intersection and a parallel, and all of that needed to be honored and all of that needed to be like honored and highlighted," she said.

Leading with authenticity and intention, she started a business to give jobs to women back home in Benin, cultivating traditional goods and spices that she sells here in town. Her company is called iLéWA, and you can learn more about it here.

She's also opened a food truck. She caters, holds pop-ups, and teaches cooking classes as well. She is one of the only chefs in America cooking Beninese food.

She was named Chef of the Year by the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association last year.

She made traditional Beninese gumbo for us, the flavors were unreal. They felt like something we'd never tried before but had some air of familiarity. The meal was hearty, complex, and full of love.

She hopes her story inspires others to live authentically, no matter the obstacles they might face.

"I don't know what young girl is sitting somewhere in front of a TV today, but I hope that that young girl sees that it's possible," Carrena said.

Though she's already made quite the name for herself, Carrena made it clear that she's only just getting started.