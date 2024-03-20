Women's NCAA basketball tournament excitement helps grow the game, brings money into North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While the North Carolina State men's basketball team prepares for a big game in Pittsburgh on Thursday, the Wolfpack women are bracing for a big one of their own.

NC State will host their first two games in the NCAA Women's Tournament at Reynolds Coliseum, which local businesses say will generate even more buzz as thousands descend on Raleigh.

"Hey, they look like me. I can do that. When you put that out there, it helps a ton," said Chad Revelle, head coach of the varsity girls basketball team at Grace Christian School.

At 30-0 this season -- and riding a 40-game overall win streak -- the Crusaders are one of the top schools in the nation. Next month, they're traveling to Indianapolis to compete in Chipotle Nationals, the most prestigious girls' high school basketball tournament in the country.

Revelle says he wants his players to be able to see themselves in some of the stars dominating the NCAA women's landscape.

"Anywhere where those regionals are held, now you have access to the next generation of players to get them in the building to see the next generation of talent," said Revelle. "It never hurts to have that in your backyard."

The arrival of thousands of family and fans for the Women's Tournament isn't bad for businesses, either.

"It's huge for Raleigh, and for the businesses on this street," said Todd Chriscoe, owner of Mitch's Tavern on Hillsborough Street.

Chriscoe says these events are big money-makers.

"When the women play at Reynolds, we're busy," he said. "And that's what we're after. This street -- Raleigh has grown up around Hillsborough Street, Hillsborough Street's still busy but we needed a shot in the arm -- like NC State being good in basketball."

It's the same story at My Way Tavern off of Glenwood Avenue, where staff are hoping to ride the March wave as long as the local teams will let them.

"A bunch of ACC games, the women are doing well. It seems like both State teams are on a streak ride now. Hopefully, they make it real far," said manager Dan Kohl.

The NCAA Women's Tournament will officially tip-off on Friday, with the first action at Reynolds Coliseum taking place Saturday at noon when Tennessee plays Green Bay.

NC State hosts Portland 4 Region NCAA women's basketball tournament at Reynolds Coliseum

The Wolfpack will follow that contest with their first-round game against Chattanooga.

You can watch the women's tournament games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC