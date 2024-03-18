WATCH LIVE

UNC, Duke, NC State women's basketball teams headed to NCAA March Madness dance

Monday, March 18, 2024 1:53AM
North Carolina (WTVD) -- After one of the most exciting and unpredictable women's college basketball seasons in recent memory.

It's been a fantastic ride, from Caitlin Clark's record-breaking season to another unbeaten run by South Carolina.

NC State came up short in the ACC Tournament losing to Notre Dame 55-51 but they made the NCAA Tournament as a #3 seed during Selection Sunday.

  • NC State WBB will play their first-round game against #14 seed Chattanooga in the Portland 4 Region.
  • Duke WBB enters the dance as the #7 seed and will play #10 seed Richmond in the Portland 3 Region.
  • UNC WBB is the #8 seed in the Albany 1 Region and will play #9 Michigan.

