Crews battle large woods fire in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fire crews responded to reports of a woods fire in Cumberland County Sunday afternoon.

The fire was located in the area of Tabor Church Road and Johnson Road in the Cedar Creek area of the County. Multiple fire crews responded to the fire which spans almost 30 acres.

According to the Cedar Creek Fire Chief, residents at the intersection of Hersey Circle and Tabor Church Road were asked to evacuate due to the location of the fire.

ALSO SEE: Portion of I-95 to be closed for 'months' after fire, collapse in Philadelphia: Officials