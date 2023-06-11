Crews battle large woods fire in Cumberland County

WATCH LIVE

Sunday, June 11, 2023 11:12PM
Fire crews responded to reports of a woods fire in Cumberland County Sunday afternoon.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fire crews responded to reports of a woods fire in Cumberland County Sunday afternoon.

The fire was located in the area of Tabor Church Road and Johnson Road in the Cedar Creek area of the County. Multiple fire crews responded to the fire which spans almost 30 acres.

According to the Cedar Creek Fire Chief, residents at the intersection of Hersey Circle and Tabor Church Road were asked to evacuate due to the location of the fire.

